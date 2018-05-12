You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Himanshu Roy was cured of cancer, says doctor treating him; suicide may not have been connected to disease

India FP Staff May 12, 2018 14:22:39 IST

Himanshu Roy's suicide may not be connected to the cancer he was diagnosed with. Nashik-based doctor Raj Nagarkar, the oncologist who was treating Roy, said no cancerous traces were found in his body on 30 April, the last time the police officer underwent a PET examination.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Nargarkar said Roy was cured of the disease. "It would be wrong to say Roy committed suicide because of cancer. He was cured of the disease. It is a loss to the police force and to us, as we all worked very closely and were even satisfied with the results," he said.

Himanshu Roy. PTI

Himanshu Roy. PTI

The scan was conducted on Roy on 30 April, 11 days before he shot himself with his service revolver at his residence in Mumbai. When Roy learnt the results of the test, he was "very pleased" and even asked when could he resume duty, Nagarkar recalled.

According to Nagarkar, "the medicines had done wonders and all the soft tissues and cancer were almost missing from the scan". "We told him we are reducing his medication and will keep eye on his development," he added.

In a separate interview that Nagarkar gave to The Hindu, the doctor said it wasn't so much the disease itself but the emotional trauma it had on him that may have led to Roy taking the extreme step.

"With positive progress like his, it would be a mistake to say that he killed himself because of the illness. More than the physical problems, it was his state of mind that probably took over," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The report said that the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre in Nashik, of which Nagarkar is the medical director, has another branch called Centre for Difficult Cancers (CDC), which is where Roy was undergoing treatment. "I had spoken to him three weeks ago about an open forum for cancer patients, and he had immediately agreed to be a speaker at this forum. He has been regularly exercising as well. He was at the gym on Thursday too," Nagarkar added.

Roy, the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, shot himself in the mouth on Friday afternoon. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead. The 1988-batch IPS officer had served as additional director general of police (establishment).

He who was the joint commissioner of police (crime) from 2012-2014 and is credited with leading the investigation into the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal. He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up a school at the Bandra Kurla complex.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 14:22 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores