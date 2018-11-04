Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district records sub-zero temperature at -2.1 degree Celsius; roads closed in several areas

Kaza (Himachal Pradesh): As Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy snowfall and rain for the second consecutive day, Lahaul and Spiti district has recorded sub-zero temperature on Sunday.

While Kaza area of Spiti valley has seen some amount of sunlight, Lahaul and Spiti has recorded the lowest temperature in the state at -2.1 degree Celsius. The temperature in Kalpa has reached -0.6 degree Celsius.

The sudden dip in temperature has lead to the freezing of Chandrabhaga river in Pattan valley. In Kalpa, connectivity has been hampered owing to excessive snow on roads and atop cars in the district.

Snow-clad mountains were also seen in parts of Kinnaur.

On Friday, around 70 people were rescued from the Lahaul-Spiti valley after the vehicular movement was shut on the Manali-Leh Highway due to heavy snowfall. All the rescued people were bought to Manali.

Jammu and Kashmir also saw fresh snowfall in Sonmarg area in Ganderbal district.

A number of flights had to be cancelled or diverted from Srinagar owing to adverse weather conditions.