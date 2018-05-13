You are here:
Himachal Pradesh to receive more thunderstorms, strong winds for next 48 hours, predicts Met department

India IANS May 13, 2018 14:36:13 IST

Shimla: The hills of Himachal Pradesh will get more thunderstorms accompanying squalls for the next two days, the Met Office said on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

An advisory was issued to avoid travelling to the high hills of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts as chances of snow and rain are high over the next 24 hours, a government spokesperson told IANS in Shimla.

According to the Met Office in Shimla, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with a speed of 50-70 kilometres per hour are likely at some places in the state till Tuesday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw 3.6 mm of rain, while it was 5 mm in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district.

However, Shimla experienced only mild rain, while Manali, Dharamsala and Palampur towns received 8.2 mm, 6.6 mm and 12.9 mm of rain, respectively.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celsius, while it was seven degrees in Kalpa, 16.4 degrees in Dharamsala, 10 degrees in Manali and 12.7 degrees in Dalhousie, which had mild rains.


