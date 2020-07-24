Himachal Pradesh SSC 2020: 11 exams scheduled from 26 July to 2 August postponed, check details at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

11 HP SSC exams have been postponed which include Field Assistant, Account Clerk, Laboratory Technician, Supervisor, and Hostel Superintendent.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has postponed various examinations that were scheduled to take place from 26 July to 2 August. As per the notification by the Commission on its official website, the written examinations have been postponed till further announcement.

A report by Hindustan Times states that 11 HP SSC exams have been postponed which include Field Assistant, Account Clerk, Laboratory Technician, Senior Laboratory Technician cum Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II, Senior Technician (Electrical), Senior Assistant Accounts, Supervisor, Hostel Superintendent, Junior Officer (Supervisory Trainee P&A) at SO Level, Junior Engineer (Civil), and Electrician.

According to a report by Times Now, after the release of the exam schedule in 36 different categories, the commission wrote to the Himachal Pradesh government a couple of weeks ago to seek their approve to hold the exams.

Chairman of the commission, Retired Brigadier Satish Kumar said that the state government approval is mandatory for holding the exams.

However, the state government did not grant its approval for conducting the exams citing the coronavirus situation. The report quoted the commission's officials as saying that they hope the condition will improve after 2 August, following which they could be allowed to conduct the exams.

Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 1,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus has claimed lives of 12 people in the state.

Candidates can check updates on the exams on the official website of HP SSC - hpsssb.hp.gov.in.