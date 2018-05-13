You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Himachal Pradesh: Seven killed, 12 injured after bus rolls down hill in Sirmaur district, cause of accident yet to be ascertained

India IANS May 13, 2018 13:04:39 IST

Shimla: At least seven persons were killed and 12 injured when a bus skidded off the road and rolled down the hill in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

The private bus was on its way from Manva to Solan town when the accident occurred near the Nai Neti panchayat, around 25 kilometres from Rajgarh town.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan, about 55 kilometres from the state capital.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain told IANS the rescue operation was over. Most of the victims were from Rajgarh area.

He said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses said the administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled bus.

People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 13:04 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores