Himachal Pradesh rains: IAF chopper deployed, 19 rescued at Dobi in Kullu district after flash floods

Shimla: As many as 19 people stranded at Dobi in Kullu district after flash floods and heavy rains were rescued Sunday by deploying an Indian Air Force chopper, an official spokesperson said.

He said the chopper was requisitioned on the direction of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and the stranded people were rescued safely. Presiding over a meeting to take stock of situation in view of heavy rains for the last few days in the state, particularly in four districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, Thakur directed the officers to take all precautionary measures to minimise loss to life and property.

Meanwhile, it was informed in the meeting that all the 120 people stranded at Koksar have been rescued. Similarly, 23 people have been rescued from Mari and 23 from Rohtang, officials said.

Apart from this, 14 others were rescued by the Border Road Organisation from Kullu. Sixty sheep and goats perished due to landslide at Chamba, officials said. The chief minister directed that water levels in Chemera Dam I, II and III and Pandoh should be monitored strictly and early warning provided to authorities concerned.