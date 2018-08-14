You are here:
Himachal Pradesh rains: Five-year-old boy drowns in Kangra disrict; toll rises to 19 in rain-related incidents

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 13:38:26 IST

Shimla: A five-year-old boy drowned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district this morning, taking the toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 19 in the last two days, an official said.

The body of Mohit Pathania, who drowned at Nurpur area, has been recovered and an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 provided to his father, a district official said.
At least 18 people have died in various parts of the state during the incessant rains since Sunday evening.

The highest casualty have been in Solan district (eight), followed by Mandi district (four), three in Kangra district, two in Hamirpur district and one each in Bilaspur and Una districts.

Interim relief was distributed by the district administrations to the affected families, a state official had said.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 13:38 PM

