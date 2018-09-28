Himachal Pradesh rains: Centre releases Rs 122 crore as initial aid; Jai Ram Thakur says state suffered loss of Rs 1,479 crore

Shimla: The Centre has released Rs 122 crore to rain-hit Himachal Pradesh as an initial assistance to undertake rehabilitation measures, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Friday. He said the state suffered a total loss of Rs 1,479 crore during monsoon season this year.

Presiding over a meeting of state officials, Thakur said Himachal bore a loss of Rs 220.29 crore during recent heavy rains between 21 and 24 September, whereas a loss of Rs 1,250 crore occurred between 13 and 14 August as several roads, power and water supply were damaged due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

The Centre has released Rs 122 crore as the first instalment for the state to undertake immediate rehabilitation measures, he said.

He said over 1,000 stranded people were rescued from Lahaul Valley.

A total of 191 stranded people, including 30 foreigners, were airlifted by the Indian Air Force from various areas of Lahual Valley to Kullu district. Many were evacuated through roads, Mandi Divisional Commissioner Vikas Labru said.

He said a transformer and 10 electricians were also sent to Lahaul Valley on Friday by an IAF helicopter for restoring power supply there.

The chief minister said all the rescued people were taken for medical examinations. Five IAF choppers had been pressed into service to evacuate the stranded tourists and local people.

The road up to Baralacha in Lahaul and Spiti district would be cleared soon, he said, adding efforts were being made to restore communication network in Lahaul Valley as early as possible.

Thakur said a BSNL team would visit Sisu area soon for restoration of communication network. Out of 18 towers, only seven were working properly, he said, adding the rest would be made functional soon and the government would provide all possible help to the BSNL in the restoration work.

He directed the officers to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities in the Valley. It was informed in the meeting that 18,000 litre petrol and 27,000 litre diesel was made available, whereas LPG cylinders and other food items were also in sufficient quantity in Lahaul Valley.

It was informed in the meeting that water supply in Manali has been restored and work was on progress in Lahaul Valley. He said till the electricity supply was restored in the valley, efforts would be made to provide solar lamps and lights to the people. More small transformers would be airlifted from Kullu for replacing damaged ones in Lahaul Valley, he added.