Himachal Pradesh rains: At least five people killed in landslides, floods; schools shut in Shimla, Kangra and Solan

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh claimed five lives and hundreds remained stranded across the state after incessant rainfall triggered landslides and snapped road links, an official said on Monday.

Rains pounded several parts of the state, washing away a bridge in tribal Kinnaur district on Monday and prompting authorities to close schools in Shimla, Kangra and Solan, officials said.

Three persons were killed in Mandi district in landslide incidents, while a boy was washed away in the swollen Kaushalya river near Parwanoo in Solan district. Reports said five persons were buried under a landslide near Chakla village in Kandaghat in Solan district. One of them reportedly died. Rescue work is still on.

Vehicular movement restricted

Several roads across Himachal Pradesh have been closed as heavy rains have triggered landslides in some areas.

District officials said Rispa bridge in Kinnaur was washed away due to heavy rains. The district administration is trying to restore movement by setting up a span bridge.

After heavy overnight rains, most of the roads in the interiors of the state remained closed to traffic on Monday, stranding hundreds of travellers and commuters.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21 has been closed for vehicles near Mandi town, an official said. Likewise, traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 was hampered near Chakki Ka Mor in Solan district.

The Mandi-Pathankot, the Chamba-Pathankot and the Shimla-Nahan national highways were blocked by landslides.

Vehicular movement in Kinnaur district remained suspended since a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road has been under landslides at several points.

The Sangla-Karcham road has been blocked due to landslides at Ruturang in Kinnaur district, a district official said, adding that boulders are still falling due to which the road may not be cleared by Tuesday.

In Shimla, a vehicle was damaged due to landslide at Phase-3, Kangnadhaar.

Similarly in Kangra district Darohgarh-Jamulla road, Shaman-Thural road, Duhak-Garthoon road, Gawal Till Stadium road and Thural-Challah roads have been closed due to landslides, an official said.

Besides the road has also been blocked at Panjpula in Chamba district following landslides.

An official said the road network in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmaur districts was the worst affected and efforts were being made to reopen it.

Water released from Pandoh dam

In view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir after heavy rain caused huge inflow in Beas River, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities are releasing water from Pandoh Dam in Mandhi district since 9 am, officials said.

A warning has been issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam.

BBMB authorities have informed the district administration that the outflow would increase gradually and the release of water from the dam would continue till 3 pm on Tuesday, he said, adding tourists and the people residing in low-lying areas have been warned not to go near the river.

The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said residents can call 1077 in case of an emergency.

Heavy rains till Tuesday

The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

As per data provided by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, 239 mm rain was recorded in Paonta Sahib followed by 238 mm in Sujanpur Tihra,.

Other places which received rains include Nehri in Mandi district (235 mm), Palampur (212 mm), Shimla (172.6 mm), Kangra airport (167.9 mm), Sundernagar (151.4 mm), Dharamshala (142.8 mm), Jubbarhatti (146.2 mm), Jwali in Kangra district (136 mm), Kasauli (134 mm), Bharwain in Una district (119 mm), Solan (110 mm), Chamba (78 mm), Dalhousie (72 mm) till 8.30 am.

