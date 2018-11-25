Himachal Pradesh: Nine killed in Sirmaur district's Dadahu after bus falls into gorge; rescue ops underway

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh): At least nine persons have been killed after a private bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Dadahu in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Sirmaur district, Virender Thakur, said the bus was on its way from Renuka area to Nahan. "Those injured have been taken immediately to Nahan district hospital," he added.

A rescue and relief operation in the accident area is currently underway.

In another incident that took place earlier in the day, as many as 21 people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on the Solan-Shimla border.

Two people, including the driver, got seriously wounded while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Junga in Shimla district when the accident took place at around noon. All the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Junga.