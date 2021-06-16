Along with the schedule of the HPJS interview, the personality test/interview schedule for other posts is also available on the website

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced that the interviews for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services (HPJS) will be held from 1 July to 3 July. As reported by NDTV, the admit cards of the shortlisted HPJS candidates will soon be uploaded on the website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/.

Along with the schedule of the HPJS interview, the personality test/interview schedule for other posts is also available on the website.

For the Tehsil Welfare Officer posts, the personality test/interviews are also going to be from 1 July to 3 July. The interview schedule for Regional Manager (HRTC) is from 1 July to 2 July while the interviews for the post of Manager (Technical) (HRTC) are going to be held only on 3 July.

According to the official notification, HPPSC candidates who have qualified for the interview/personality test are going to be notified through SMS and email.

The new schedule for the interview/personality test was released on Monday, 14 June.

On 19 April, the commission had postponed the interviews for HP Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer, Regional Manager and Manager (Technical), HRTC. Previously, the interview was supposed to be held from 27 April to 29 April. However, it was postponed due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The HPPSC has also recently declared the results of the computer-based test which was held for the recruitment of Works Manager Class-II, HRTC.

Keeping in mind the situation caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission on 14 June decided to extend the application deadline for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2020. Aspirants of the exam can now submit their applications till Tuesday, 22 June.