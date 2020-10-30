Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 compartment results 2020 declared, check at hpbose.org

HPOSE Class 12 compartment/ additional/ improvement exams 2020 were conducted by the board in the month of September

HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its website hpbose.org.

According to a report by The Times of India, HPOSE Class 12 compartment/ additional/ improvement exams 2020 were conducted by the board in the month of September.

To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and other credentials.

A report by The Indian Express said that the HPBOSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 will mention the student's name, roll number, parents' name, subjects, marks in individual subjects, total score, qualifying status.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website - hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: On a new page, tap on the link that reads, "12th (Compartment/ Additional/ Improvement/ Diploma Holder (Re-Appear)) Examination Result, September- 2020"

Step 4: Enter your HPBOSE Plus Two supplementary exam 2020 roll number

Step 5: Click on Search button

Step 6: Your HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check all the details including score, total, name, qualifying status before saving and taking a print

Here is the direct link to check and download HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary result September 2020 - https://hpbose.org/Result/Result.aspx?E=2

The HPBOSE Class 12 result 2020 was declared on 18 June. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07 percent, up from 62.01 percent from last year.