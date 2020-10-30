Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 compartment results 2020 declared, check at hpbose.org
HPOSE Class 12 compartment/ additional/ improvement exams 2020 were conducted by the board in the month of September
HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its website hpbose.org.
According to a report by The Times of India, HPOSE Class 12 compartment/ additional/ improvement exams 2020 were conducted by the board in the month of September.
To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and other credentials.
A report by The Indian Express said that the HPBOSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 will mention the student's name, roll number, parents' name, subjects, marks in individual subjects, total score, qualifying status.
Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12 compartment result 2020:
Step 1: Log on to Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website - hpbose.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab
Step 3: On a new page, tap on the link that reads, "12th (Compartment/ Additional/ Improvement/ Diploma Holder (Re-Appear)) Examination Result, September- 2020"
Step 4: Enter your HPBOSE Plus Two supplementary exam 2020 roll number
Step 5: Click on Search button
Step 6: Your HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Check all the details including score, total, name, qualifying status before saving and taking a print
Here is the direct link to check and download HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary result September 2020 - https://hpbose.org/Result/Result.aspx?E=2
The HPBOSE Class 12 result 2020 was declared on 18 June. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07 percent, up from 62.01 percent from last year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India, largest importer of heeng, begins cultivation in country for first time in Himachal Pradesh
Since heeng grows best in dry and cold conditions, the agriculture ministry of Himachal Pradesh has identified four locations in the valley and has distributed heeng seeds to seven farmers in the region
Steady shift of students from private to govt schools amid COVID-19, shows ASER report
In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, where schools were dismal in their support to offering learning materials, it’s the families who stepped in significantly to fulfil educational needs, the survey found
Hing-ing on history: Amid news that India will grow Ferula Asafoetida on home soil, retracing the spice's story
Alexander's army came across the Ferula Asafoetida plant while crossing over the Hindu Kush mountains into India, and the Hindu Kush — Afghanistan and Iran — has been the cradle of this remarkable spice, known as 'hing' in Hindi.