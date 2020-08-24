Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting: Jairam Thakur-led govt approves NEP implementation, signs MoU with Microtek
The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a task force under education minister Govind Singh Thakur for the implementation of the NEP
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave an in-principle approval for implementing the recently-introduced National Education Policy, according to media reports.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said that the state will take the lead in implementing the New Education Policy, as per a report in Amar Ujala.
The state government has constituted a task force under education minister Govind Singh Thakur for this purpose. The Cabinet also expressed gratitude to the Central government for having formulated the policy.
Meanwhile, the state government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with power supply products firm Microtek to allow them to set up an industrial unit in Solan district. The unit will produce high-capacity inverters, online and offline UPS devices, thermometers and oximeters, among other items.
हिमाचल में निवेश लाने के लिए हम प्रयासरत हैं।
इसी कड़ी में आज हमारी सरकार और मैसर्ज माइक्रोटैक न्यू टैक्नोलाॅजीस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के मध्य समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए हैं।
इसके परिणामस्वरूप प्रदेश में सैंकड़ों लोगों को रोजगार प्राप्त होगा।
👇👇https://t.co/s9brAOd7HO pic.twitter.com/N7bJugWmGJ
— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 24, 2020
According to Dainik Jagran, a total of 26 topics were scheduled to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting. These included an overview the COVID-19 situation in the state and the issue of whether to allow reopening of temples. Another topic that was reportedly slated to be discussed was whether online registrations of people to and from the state could be stopped.
As of 23 August, Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally had crossed 5,000 with 106 new cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 5,002, including 1,464 active cases.
