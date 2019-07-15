Himachal Pradesh building collapse: Seven, including six army personnel, dead in Solan accident; SAR ops to conclude today

Six Indian Army personnel and one civilian died in the building collapse in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Sunday. While 28 people were rescued from the debris of the collapse, seven army personnel are still feared trapped. ANI reported that search and rescue operations are likely to be completed by Monday afternoon.

An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the building, said Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman, adding that rescue operations had been undertaken "on war footing" ever since the incident. Chaman also said an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the site of the collapse and said that it was "unfortunate". He said, "Rescue operation was started immediately. Orders have been given to investigate the cause of the collapse. As per info received till now, the building structure was not as per specifications."

Solan Dy Commissioner KC Chaman on building collapse in Solan: Around 17 Army personnel & 11 civilians rescued so far. 6 Army & 1 civilian casualties reported, 7 Army personnel are still feared trapped. Search&rescue operation to be completed by today afternoon. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/knjLdXAMEY — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

"It's a matter of inquiry as to how the building collapsed. This building was constructed in 2009, and a floor was added to it recently. An FIR against the owner has already been lodged. We will conduct an inquiry," he assured. The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area.

The rescued people, including Army personnel, sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital, Chaman said to PTI. The army personnel had reportedly stopped for lunch at the restaurant when the incident took place.

Initially, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police jointly carried out the rescue operation. Director-cum-Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana said that two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including one each from Haryana's Panchkula and Himachal's Sunni reached the spot to carry out the rescue work.

A third NDRF team will reach from Panchkula Monday morning, reports said.

With inputs from agencies

