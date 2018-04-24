Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th Results declared; check on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), declared the Class 12 results 2018 on Tuesday. Candidates can check the board's official website — hpbose.org — to get their results.

The HPBOSE conducted the Class XII examination 2018 between 6 March and 29 March, while the Class X examination 2018 were held between 7 March and 20 March. The Class X results are expected to be declared later.

The Class XII students who had appeared for March 2018 examination should follow the steps below to check their results:

- Visit HPBOSE's official website: hpbose.org.

- Click on the 'results' tab.

- Click on the link for 'HPBOSE Class XII Results 2018'

- Enter roll number and click submit.

- Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

Students who have appeared for HPBOSE Class XII examination can check the result via SMS by sending a text message in the following format to 56263 — HP12 <space> Roll number.