India

Himachal Pradesh: 4 tourists from Punjab arrested for attacking people with swords in Manali

'A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act', a police official said

Asian News International July 15, 2021 19:33:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 4 tourists from Punjab arrested for attacking people with swords in Manali

ANI Thu, 15 July, 2021, 4:58 pm·1-min read Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma (file photo) Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma. ANI

Kullu: Four tourists from Punjab were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking people with swords in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma said, "Four tourists from Punjab have been arrested for attacking public with swords in Manali after they were asked to reverse their car, which was causing a traffic jam. One individual at the venue was injured on the spot and was taken to the hospital."

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act", the police official informed.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Updated Date: July 15, 2021 19:33:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Centre changes governors in eight states; Thawarchand Gehlot is new Karnataka governor, Bandaru Dattatreya shifted to Haryana
Politics

Centre changes governors in eight states; Thawarchand Gehlot is new Karnataka governor, Bandaru Dattatreya shifted to Haryana

Kambhampati Hari Babu, Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram in place of PS Sreedharan Pillai, who has been shifted to Goa.

A year-and-a-half since Ladakh received union territory status, plans underway to nominate a new state bird and animal
Arts &amp; Culture

A year-and-a-half since Ladakh received union territory status, plans underway to nominate a new state bird and animal

The former state of Jammu and Kashmir had the black-necked crane and Kashmir stag (Hangul) as its State Bird and State Animal. Both species are rare and had been symbols of the state for a long time. But the black-necked crane is found only in Eastern Ladakh and the Hangul is found only in Kashmir Valley.

Explained: Revenge travel, and the dangers it poses in a country still battling the coronavirus pandemic
Lifestyle

Explained: Revenge travel, and the dangers it poses in a country still battling the coronavirus pandemic

Revenge travel is the urge to travel after being in lockdown for an extended period of time.