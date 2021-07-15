Himachal Pradesh: 4 tourists from Punjab arrested for attacking people with swords in Manali
'A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act', a police official said
Kullu: Four tourists from Punjab were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking people with swords in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.
Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma said, "Four tourists from Punjab have been arrested for attacking public with swords in Manali after they were asked to reverse their car, which was causing a traffic jam. One individual at the venue was injured on the spot and was taken to the hospital."
"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act", the police official informed.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
