Himachal Pradesh: 4 critically injured in bus accident after road caves in
The bus was en route to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said
A bus carrying over 10 passengers to Shimla fell by a few feet leaving four people critically injured while eight others suffered minor injuries.
The bus was en route to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh continues to witness landslides following inclement weather in the state. Visuals of a landslide in Bilaspur that happened yesterday.
(Video Source: District Disaster Management Authority)
— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023
The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.
The bus fell a few feet, landing on its tires and was not buried in the debris.
Meanwhile, authorities have shut down the Shimla-Kalka road on National Highway-5 after a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday.
#WATCH | Low-hanging clouds above Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall
(Drone visuals from Gutkar, Mandi)
— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023
This road was opened on Thursday after one week. The Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi said that over 200 roads are still closed and restoration is underway.
“Last night due to the heavy rainfall, Kalka-Shimla road was also blocked, restoration is underway so far it has been opened for light vehicles. There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field,” Negi said.
