You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Himachal Board of Secondary Education releases provisional answer keys for DELEd CET 2018; check hpbose.org for more information

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 14:43:26 IST

The Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer key for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 according to media reports. Candidates can log on to the board's official website, hpbose.org, for answer keys and more information.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The HPBOSE had conducted the DElEd exam on 5 August in 96 centres across the state and the registration was processed from 4 July to 23 July, according to Scroll.

Here are steps to download the HPBOSE DElEd CET 2018 answer keys:

— Log on to official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org

— Click on the 'Notification' tab

— Click on the link for DElEd CET Provisional Answer Key

— After viewing answer key in PDF format, download and save file for future reference.

The candidates can also submit their objections to the answer keys before 12 August. News18 reported that the objection can be submitted via fax at 01892-225419 or 222817 or e-mailed at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or directly at the board’s office in Dharamshala.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:43 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores