Himachal Board of Secondary Education releases provisional answer keys for DELEd CET 2018; check hpbose.org for more information

The Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer key for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 according to media reports. Candidates can log on to the board's official website, hpbose.org, for answer keys and more information.

The HPBOSE had conducted the DElEd exam on 5 August in 96 centres across the state and the registration was processed from 4 July to 23 July, according to Scroll.

Here are steps to download the HPBOSE DElEd CET 2018 answer keys:

— Log on to official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org

— Click on the 'Notification' tab

— Click on the link for DElEd CET Provisional Answer Key

— After viewing answer key in PDF format, download and save file for future reference.

The candidates can also submit their objections to the answer keys before 12 August. News18 reported that the objection can be submitted via fax at 01892-225419 or 222817 or e-mailed at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or directly at the board’s office in Dharamshala.