Thirteen bodies have been recovered out of 21 missing people after a massive landslide hit the Shimla’ Summer Hill area on Monday, NDRF Inspector Naseef Khan said, adding that rescue operation continues to search for the remaining people.

The search and rescue operation has been launched since four days. Special equipment are being used to recover the bodies.

BS Rajput, Second in Command, 14 NDRF says “It has been more than 72 hours since the rescue operations started. We are using our special equipment to carry out rescue operations. A total of 120 personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Local Police and others are here at the spot. It is expected that more bodies will be recovered soon.”

Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh

In the past 48 hours, choppers belonging to the Western Air Command conducted more than 50 sorties to rescue over 780 individuals in the flood-hit regions of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force officials informed on Wednesday.

Speaking on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Fatehpur sub-division of Kangra district, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, told ANI, “A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them.”

To keep a check on the flood-hit regions, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Indora and Fatehpur in the Kangra district on Wednesday.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties.