Higher Secondary Admission trial allotment list for Class 11 released; check at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Higher Secondary Admission trial allotment results for admissions to plus one has been formally released by DHSE Kerala at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education i.e. DHSE has formally released the Trial allotment list for admission to first year higher secondary courses for candidates who had applied for admission to Class 11.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the edit option is available till 8 September, 5pm and candidates can make necessary changes till then.

The report adds that in case a seat is available in any school after the first list, the second list will be published. The reports states that through this, seats in 2,077 higher secondary, 818 government, and 846 government-aided schools are filled. Apart from these, 361 private schools and 52 residential or technical schools across the state also enroll through the process.

According to a report in The Times of India, Trial allotment has been published after considering various applications and options available as per the conditions in the prospectus.

The report adds that as per an official statement, students who require technical help for accessing the trial list may seek the service of help desks in their nearest government/aided higher secondary schools. It further states that if a student provides wrong information to bag a seat, it will eventually get cancelled. Candidates will not get any chance to make changes in the application post 8 September.

Here's how to check HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2020

Students need to first visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in where they will be redirected to a new page with login fields. They need to select the concerned district and give the necessary information. Once done, the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2020 Status will be displayed. Candidates need to verify all details and correct mistakes using the Edit Application Link before saving the changes on the website.