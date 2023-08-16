High Court to probe Jadavpur University crisis following tragic student demise

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission to review a public interest litigation (PIL) plea that requests the court’s involvement regarding the conditions at Jadavpur University.

This follows the recent tragic incident where an undergraduate student died by jumping off his hostel balcony, allegedly due to enduring severe ragging.

Today, senior barrister Kalyan Bandyopadhyay raised the matter and urged for an urgent hearing before a panel comprised of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

Bandyopadhyay presented the case, noting several concerning issues plaguing the university’s environment.

He informed the court that there is an absence of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) within the university premises.

Additionally, any CCTVs that were previously installed have been vandalised.

Even students who enrolled eight years ago still reside in the hostels. Administrative structures are lacking, contributing to an environment where ragging of students persists. The situation within the university has severely deteriorated.

He underscored that despite Jadavpur University’s historical prominence on the global stage, it has now become a ‘bleak place.’

“While once known worldwide for its academic prowess, the university’s reputation has dimmed. Illicit activities have taken root within its grounds. Trespassers frequently gain access during nighttime hours,” highlighted Bandyopadhyay.

The senior legal representative also briefly placed blame on the University’s Chancellor, who also serves as the Governor of West Bengal. Bandyopadhyay criticised the Chancellor for not appointing a full-time Vice Chancellor to oversee the institution’s administration.

“The Chancellor’s role goes beyond simply appointing a temporary Vice Chancellor. By failing to appoint a full-term Vice Chancellor, he neglects the students’ rights. Balancing administrative responsibilities and student welfare is his duty. We must rectify the course of this university,” asserted Bandyopadhyay.

Following these arguments, the bench concurred to review the PIL on Monday.