Helicopter services open for tourists in Ladakh, check how to book rides

The service has been opened with two choppers - a five-seater B-3 chopper as well as a larger Mi-172, according to PTI

Helicopter rides are now available in Ladakh for tourists who want to avail the exciting opportunity. According to a PTI report, the first batch of tourists took the chopper ride in Leh on Tuesday, 28 June.

The service will cover the areas of Leh, Padum, Kargil, Lingshed, Neyrak, Srinagar, Jammu, Drass and Zanskar initially. The availability of tickets will be based upon the number of passengers, weather conditions, or any other operational restrictions. The helicopter service is open to both tourists and locals. The service has been opened with two choppers - a five-seater B-3 chopper as well as a larger Mi-172, according to PTI.

People who are interested in the ride can visit the website heliservice.ladakh.gov.in to book the chopper service.

Steps to book Ladakh helicopter service:

― Visit the website heliservice.ladakh.gov.in.

― Select the date, number of passengers and destination and choose check availability.

― Press the continue booking option.

― Enter your contact details and other required information.

― Make the fee payment for the helicopter service.

― Print a confirmation of the same.

A distinct booking mechanism is available on the website for passengers other than the residents of Ladakh, as per reports.

“Tourists/Visitors are advised to not travel to high altitude areas such as Khardongla, Changla, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri, Penzela etc. before 48 hours from the time of landing/arrival at Leh,” states a notice on the official website. The officials have also issued certain guidelines for all those availing the service.

All passengers must have a valid Photo ID proof with them at the time of boarding the chopper. It is to be noted that any accommodation and meals will not be offered to passengers of a cancelled flight. A ticket will be fully refunded in case of a cancelled flight or an alternate date, subject to availability of the helicopter and prevailing weather conditions, will be given.