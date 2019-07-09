Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand with some parts receiving 222 mm of rainfall; IMD says state to have similar weather till 15 July

Dehradun: Heavy rains on Tuesday lashed many parts of Uttarakhand, especially those in Kumaon region, with Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district receiving the maximum of 222 millimetres of showers.

Kichcha, another town in Udham Singh Nagar district, received 135 millimetres of rainfall followed by Kalsi in Dehradun district which received 129 millimetres and Raiwala which recorded 115 millimetres of rainfall.

Banbasa in Champawat district recorded 79 millimetres rainfall, the Disaster Management office in Dehradun said.

The Kali and Gori rivers in Pithoragarh district were in spate, flowing just a few metres below the danger level at 888.70 and 604.55 metres respectively.

The Ganga was flowing at 291.20 metres, around three metres beneath the danger mark. The Meteorological department has forecast similar weather till 15 July with heavy rain likely in Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, and Haridwar.

The weatherman attributed it to the presence of a trough extending from Punjab to south Assam in lower levels across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and center of a low-pressure area over East Uttar Pradesh and strengthening of southwesterly flow from the Arabian Sea in lower levels which it said would enhance the moisture incursion over Uttarakhand.

The minimum temperature in Dehradun was 24.1°C, the Met department said, adding the maximum was likely to hover around 29°C.

