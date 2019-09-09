Heavy rains lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh; 11 districts declare holiday as IMD predicts more heavy showers

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the capital city of Bhopal, which led to waterlogging in the city on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of the state till Monday morning.

IMD official PK Shah said that Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh: Several places water-logged in Bhopal, after heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/jTqCpFNSbQ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

As many as 11 districts of the state have declared a holiday on Monday due to incessant rainfall lashing parts of the state since Saturday evening. The district administration of Bhopal has also ordered all government and private schools to remain closed on Monday.

As a result of the heavy rainfall in Bhopal, a two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain. The toddler, identified as Anushka Sen, fell into a drain near her house in Fanda area of Bhopal, assistant sub inspector Rajesh Manjhi of Khajuri police station said. "She was found caught in a net in the drain. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he added.

Officials have also stated that five of the 13 gates of Kaliasote reservoir in the capital city and 12 gates out of the 20 gates of Indira Sagar reservoir in Khandwa have been opened due to heavy rains. Flood waters have also entered into the Harda Jail, forcing the officials to vacate two jail barracks and shift the inmates to a safer place.

Madhya Pradesh: Flood water enters Harda Jail due to heavy rainfall. Two jail barracks have been vacated and the inmates have been shifted to safer place. pic.twitter.com/PtMm0zgEl8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Two persons, including a local BJP leader, were swept away while crossing the overflowing Bainganga river in the state's Seoni district. The incident took place late Sunday night near Pusera village, when BJP youth wing's district unit vice president Jai Sanodia (34) and his two acquaintances were returning to their native Singhodi village in a car.

When they reached a flooded bridge over the Bainganga river, which is in spate after heavy rains in the area, one of the car passengers got down to check the level of water, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek said to PTI.

The Narmada river at Barmanghat in Hosahangabad district and Wainganga river in Balaghat district are in extreme flood situation, said reports. Heavy rains also lashed other districts of the state including Seoni, Mandla and Khandwa, officials said, while a heavy rain alert has been announced for places like Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Mandla and Narsinghpur.

A Skymet Weather report said that a low pressure area extending up to 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level tilting south-westwards is present over north east Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

With inputs from agencies