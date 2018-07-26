Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, lead to waterlogging and traffic snarls; road caves in at Ghaziabad

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the NCR region, contributing to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places on Thursday. A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caved in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired.

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 26 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level was 93 per cent," a MeT official said.

Commuters faced a lot of difficulties when they were travelling on the Noida Expressway. Heavy showers caused traffic jams and delays of up to 40 minutes on a three-kilometre stretch connecting the Noida expressway to Delhi. All roads towards Botanical Garden metro station, one of the busiest stations on the arterial Blue line of the Delhi metro, were also waterlogged.

According to CNN-News18, one of the biggest issues commuters were facing was the availability of public transports. Some of the commuters chose to get down from the cars and other modes of transports to walk after being stuck for long on these roads.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued warnings to commuters on their twitter handle mentioning traffic being affected at SDM office Pushta Road, Raja Ram Kohli Marg from Geeta Colony to Pushta Road, Suraj Kund to Prahlad Pur and Mayur Vihar Ph-II Subway, Slip Road due to waterlogging.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 millimetres rainfall till 8.30 am, while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 millimetres. The Lodhi Road observatory received 5.3 millimetres rainfall and the ridge area recorded 8.8 millimetres rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out routes to avoid. It said that the traffic was affected at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khajuri Chowk, Modi Mil Under Flyover, SDM office Pushta Road, Raja Ram Kohli Marg from Geeta Colony to Pushta Road, Suraj Kund to Prahlad Pur & Mayur Vihar Ph-II Subway, Slip Road, Minto Road Under Bridge, Chatta Rail, Dwarka More to Road No 201, Mayapuri Chowk and from Badarpur to Mehrauli, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan towards Nizamuddin railway station and 11 Murti road.

The weatherman has predicted rains will continue throughout the day. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 31 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the MeT official added.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, 1.80 lakh cusec of water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district on Thursday morning, following which the water level in river Yamuna has risen. The district administration has alerted the people and the water, which was released, is expected to reach Delhi within 72 hrs.