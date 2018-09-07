Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi, lead to waterlogging and traffic snarls; humidity recorded at 60%

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital Friday, bringing respite from the humidity while causing traffic congestion at all major intersections across the city. Waterlogging was reported from many parts of the city.

Traffic was affected on the Wazirabad Road, the Bhajan Pura Main Road and Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi.

Other routes affected due to waterlogging were between Old Gurugram Road towards Rao Mata Din Marg Crossing and Fun N Food Village in southwest Delhi, and Rajapuri Chowk and Palam Flyover in west Delhi.

According to MeT department, the humidity was recorded at 60 percent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted light rains in several areas of the city on Saturday.

"The skies will remain generally cloudy. There is possibility of light rain on Saturday," a MeT official said.

The official said the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 25.6 degrees and 34.4 degrees Celsius respectively.