Heavy rains lash Delhi: Flight departures, arrivals impacted; airlines issue advisories
The Safdarjung station of the meteorological department in the national capital recorded 94.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours
In line with the orange alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, 11 September. The Safdarjung station of the meteorological department in the national capital recorded 94.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Since showers have resulted in water-logging and traffic congestion, various airlines have issued travel advisories and requested passengers to check the status of their flights as a delay in arrivals and departures is expected.
Vistara tweeted an advisory reading, "#TravelUpdate Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!"
#TravelUpdate Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!
— Vistara (@airvistara) September 11, 2021
IndiGo too issued an advisory stating that flight departures and arrivals are impacted due to bad weather in Delhi. The airline also asked passengers to keep a track of their flight status. Travellers can also message on the airline's social media handles for any assistance.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. Please DM us on Twitter or Facebook for any assistance.
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 11, 2021
Taking to Twitter, SpiceJet posted a similar update and request passengers to keep a check on their flight status. The tweet reads, "all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected".
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny.
— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 11, 2021
Continuous rainfall has caused water-logging and traffic disruptions on roads in several parts of the national capital. Take a look at a few visuals below:
Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/HpXtex5w7w
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021
#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021
Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area
India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'. pic.twitter.com/9IOq3AMb3n
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021
The IMD has also predicted heavy rains during the evening hours of Saturday. While for Sunday, the weatherman has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas, predicting light showers.
For the unversed, green, yellow, orange and red are the four colour codes used by the IMD for weather alerts. Green alert signifies no warning and everything is going fine while the yellow alert predicts disruption in daily activities (be aware). On the other hand, an orange alert indicates extremely bad weather (be prepared/updated) while the red alert is issued in case of extremely bad weather conditions (most vigil/take action).
also read
Dhaka-bound flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after pilot suffers heart attack mid-air
The Nagpur Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call from the Biman Air cockpit that a pilot had suffered a severe heart attack, requiring immediate help to land.
India begins international flights to 18 countries in September; check complete list below
Domestic airline operations resumed in May 2020. However, international flights have operated only under the Vande Bharat mission and Air Bubble agreements
Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun: Maverick expansion postponed to May 2022
The game will be released for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass and more details will be shared regarding the same in the future.