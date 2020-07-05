Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai; Santacruz records 20.1 cm downpour, says IMD
Workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were seen in the Hindmata area of Mumbai draining water off using water pumps.
Mumbai: Mumbai was battered with rains on Sunday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department, as of 8:30 am on Sunday morning, Thane reported 28 cm of rain, Santacruz 20.1 cm, and Colaba 13 cm.
Visuals from King's Circle area showed buses barely making their way through the waterlogged roads. Many people were seen stranded across the city.
The IMD had informed on Thursday that Mumbai and its adjoining areas would receive heavy rainfall in the next two to three days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane and Palghar on Friday," the IMD said.
