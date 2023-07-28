Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Telangana; roads, houses submerged

Telangana has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days.

Roads have been damaged across the state due to heavy rains. In a similar incident, a video of a road being damaged went viral.

In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram was damaged, and now the incident has caused inconvenience to commuters.

#WATCH | Due to heavy rains in Telangana, roads damaged at several locations. In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/dBvMwZqi4P — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

Due to heavy rainfall, eight people lost their life in rain-related incidents since 22 July, according to PTI.

The Met Centre in its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall.

