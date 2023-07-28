Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Telangana; roads, houses submerged
In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram was damaged, and now the incident has caused inconvenience to commuters
Telangana has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days.
Roads have been damaged across the state due to heavy rains. In a similar incident, a video of a road being damaged went viral.
In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram was damaged, and now the incident has caused inconvenience to commuters.
Related Articles
Watch:
#WATCH | Due to heavy rains in Telangana, roads damaged at several locations. In Parakala area, a road connecting Warangal to Medaram damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/dBvMwZqi4P
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023
Due to heavy rainfall, eight people lost their life in rain-related incidents since 22 July, according to PTI.
The Met Centre in its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.
Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Jack Russell Terrier miraculously survives falling down one of UK's largest waterfalls
The Terrier lost its footing at Grey Mare's Tail Waterfall near Moffatt, Dumfriesshire in Scotland. One of the UK's largest waterfalls, it is a popular Scottish beauty spot near Loch Skeen
Bengaluru tenant shares difficulties of house-hunting; Twitter has a hearty laugh
Menta shared that his house-hunting experience was longer and more gruelling than his seed round pitch. Furthermore, he shared a thread of all the questions he had to face during the interview
Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers