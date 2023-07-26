Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several places

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which led to waterlogging in several areas. The vehicular traffic was also affected due to lack of visibility on the roads.

However, the downpour brought much respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital which had been witnessing humid conditions for the past few days.

Traffic was affected in several parts of Delhi including ITO which has remained waterlogged for most part of this month.

In the wake of heavy rains in the NCR, the Noida district administration on Wednesday announced that all schools in the region would remain closed for the day.

The announcement came following waterlogging in several areas.

Visuals from UP’s Ghaziabad also showed waterlogging at several places.

A thick cloud cover was seen over the Delhi-NCR region, indicating a possibility more showers through the day.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday though it was still above the danger level of 205.33 metres.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.4 metres at noon.

The river’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on 13 July.

It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to Central Water Commission data, the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday, before starting to decline again.

