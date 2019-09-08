Heavy rain in Mumbai, adjoining areas leads to water-logging, traffic snarls; IMD predicts heavy rainfall for today

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Saturday, which led to water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city.

The city recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 pm. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall was received in the Chembur and Govandi areas, leading to water-logging in surrounding areas. BEST buses on 51 routes in ten areas like Hindmata, Sion, Thakur village, Gandhi Market were diverted, reported the Times of India. According to the report, along with Mumbai, adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai and Thane too received heavy rainfall, with the IMD Belapur observatory recording 31.2 millimeters of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "very to heavy spells of rains" at isolated places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours and moderate rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 29-degree Celsius and 25-degree Celsius respectively, with a possibility of overcast skies.

With inputs from ANI