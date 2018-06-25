Heavy Mumbai rains claim three lives as traffic comes to standstill, road caves in and several flights are delayed

Heavy rains in Mumbai brought about by the Southwest Monsoon have claimed three lives in the city and adjoining Thane district so far, according to officials. Rains lashed the metropolis and Thane district throughout the night and continued this morning, causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains, thus causing inconvenience to office-goers.

Two persons were killed on Sunday evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane around 2.15 am on Monday, the district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

In another incident, a 6.5-foot compound wall of a housing complex in Thane collapsed this morning, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said. The district received 229.81 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Kadam added.

In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris, an official of the BMC's disaster management cell said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. "The fire brigade and Mumbai police officials have reached the spot and are assessing the situation," he added.

Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. "The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers," IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told PTI. "This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season," he said. The rain intensity has gone up since Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue further, he said.

Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places. "Traffic has been diverted from Sion, King's circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city," a statement issued by civic body said.

There is water logging between Sion hospital flyover and Matunga flyover and at least two vehicles have broken down on this stretch leading to a traffic jam.

Milan Subway & Khar Subway open for commuters now. However traffic is moving slow due to water logging #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2018

A container broke down on a bridge at suburban Vikhroli near Eastern Express Highway on Monday morning, because of which vehicular movement in the area was slow, the Mumbai Police said. Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes, officials said. "There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of the Central Railway (main line, harbour and trans-harbour) with a slight delay of 5 to 7 minutes," CR Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said.

The Western Railway in a tweet said, "Western Railway suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains." Certain diversions were made due to water-logging on few routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), an official said. The heavy rain also affected arrival of flights at Mumbai airport on Sunday afternoon. The main runway was closed for flight operations for about 30 minutes, during which four go-arounds were carried out. Flight operations were moved to the secondary runway during this period, The Times of India reported.

The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. "These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect the rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on 27 and 28 June in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai," an IMD official said. Meanwhile, the Congress had the following to say:

53 crores have been spent this year to deal with 55 flood prone areas which are still getting or will get flooded. #MumbaiRains will showcase where exactly they have spent this money #MumbaiMonsoonInspection pic.twitter.com/7vtkNliyFy — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) June 25, 2018

With rains pouring down and reports of flooding coming in many areas, BMC officials need to come out of their slumber and ensure Mumbaikar’s don’t suffer due to their callousness #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/SxG0ulZhKh — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) June 25, 2018

