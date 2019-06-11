Heat Wave to prevail on Tuesday as maximum temperature touches 46 degrees Celsius in Delhi; Showers expected on Wednesday

New Delhi: Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad will continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius.

However, the weather forecasting agency predicted that on June 12, the capital will be hit by a thunderstorm or dust storm.

A severe heat wave in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is also predicted.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heat wave in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.

"Gale winds speed reaching 90-100 kilometres per hour gusting to 115 kilometres per hour very likely to prevail over East-Central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea; 40-50 kilometres per hours gusting to 60 kilometres per hour over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and south Maharashtra coasts," it added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

