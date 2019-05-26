Heat wave conditions prevail in Odisha, Delhi-NCR, Telangana; IMD issues warning as maximum temperatures range from 37° to 45°C

Heat wave warnings have been issued to Telangana, Odisha, and the Delhi-NCR regions as temperatures are expected to rise over the next two or three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight.

In Telangana, the IMD said that isolated pockets in the state will experience heat wave conditions from Sunday to Tuesday. On Saturday, Ramagundam in Telangana recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2° Celsius followed by Khammam with 45° and Hyderabad at 42.2° Celsius. Parts of Telangana have been experiencing heatwave conditions for around a month with the mercury crossing the 40° Celsius mark in several areas.

As many as nine IMD stations recorded maximum temperatures above 44° Celsius in Odisha on Saturday. Titlagarh and Bolangir in the western region of the state recorded temperatures of 46.5° Celsius and 46.3° Celsius respectively.

Other towns where the temperature crossed 45° Celsius are: Talcher (45.7° Celsius), Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur (both 45.2° Celsius). Sonepur, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna and Angul recorded temperatures of 44.8° Celsius, 44.5° Celsius, 44.3° Celsius, and 44.1° Celsius respectively.

The temperature in the state capital Bhubaneswar soared to 39.5° Celsius while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 40.5° Celsius. The IMD office has cautioned the people of the western regions of the state that similar weather will continue till Monday.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at some places in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonmepur, Bolangir and Nuapada, the IMD office was quoted by PTI as saying.

Additionally, dry and hot weather conditions have also been recorded over most parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad over the weekend. The dry weather conditions have caused a significant rise in day temperatures over Delhi and NCR on Saturday. "Delhi’s Palam Observatory recorded its maximum temperature at 39˚Celsius, followed by Safdarjung 37.5˚Celsius, Gurugram 37.5˚Celsius and Faridabad 37.3˚Celsius," Skymet Weather reported.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.