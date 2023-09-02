'Heartiest congratulations to all': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on successful launch of Aditya L-1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 during his address in Chhattisgarh.

#WATCH | I extend heartiest congratulations to everyone on the launch of mission Aditya, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur pic.twitter.com/KI07Cnl43D

After lifting off, the spacecraft will be placed in a low-earth orbit (LEO) around the Earth.

Subsequently, its orbit will be made more elliptical and, later, the spacecraft will be propelled towards the L1 point exiting the earth’s gravitational pull. It will take about four months for Aditya-L1 to reach its precise orbit.

The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), the primary payload of Aditya L1, will send 1,440 images per day to the ground station for analysis upon reaching the intended orbit.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has been purposefully crafted to allow Indian astrophysicists to remotely examine the Sun and everything that it entails. This includes some really critical areas such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, along with their distinct characteristics.

Additionally, these investigations will enhance our understanding of space weather dynamics and the behaviour of particles and fields as they propagate through space.