Hear THIS 'Sun Anthem' ahead of launch of India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1

As ISRO is all set to launch its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the Sun, Aditya-L1, today, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K has crafted a Sun Anthem to commemorate this historic occasion.

The anthem is composed as follows: “Home star, you’re never too far. Lighting up our lives wherever we are. On Moon or Mars, near or far, home star, you’re never too far. Keeping us all from drifting apart in the deep dark galactic bar. Igniting the skies each day in the Orion spur of the Milky Way.”

“Streaming light across the dark space. Primeval god, Universe’s glowing face. Home star, you’re never too far. Lighting up our lives wherever we are”

The launch of Aditya-L1 will represent a significant achievement in the nation’s pursuit of space exploration.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay K said, accodring to ANI: “Today is a historic day in India’s space odyssey as India will join a select group of countries that have their own space-based Solar Observatory with the launch of Aditya L1.”

He added, “I come from Bihar where the Sun is worshipped during Chhath puja and the idea of paying tribute to our home star came naturally to me as I have grown up taking part in Chhath festivities. Watching sunrise and sunset are two of my most cherished moments every day. Writing an anthem is the best way to immortalise a precious and pioneering moment like the launch of Aditya L1 and as a poet, I feel blessed to be able to offer my gratitude to Sun through words.”

Aditya-L1 stands as an innovative mission by ISRO, focused on the study of our closest celestial body, the Sun. The spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit at Lagrangian point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

Recently, the Indian poet-diplomat had penned a Moon Anthem ahead of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.

Abhay K has penned anthems on all the planets in our solar system. His “Earth Anthem” has been translated into over 150 languages spoken globally and is widely sung to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day each year.

With inputs from agencies