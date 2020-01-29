HealthSetGo founder Priya Prakash wins global award for school health program

HealthSetGo founder and CEO Priya Prakash has won the Global Citizen Cisco Youth Leadership Award for 2019 for her school health program that aims at providing 360 degree healthcare support to children at the school.

The prestigious award honors an individual aged 18 - 30 who is bringing about a positive change in the world by solving some of its biggest global challenges. The award includes a US $250,000 prize paid to the individual’s organization to which the individual contributes, to further their mission of accelerating global problem solving.

The Cisco Youth Leadership Award for 2019 was given to Prakash by Cisco Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Fran Katsoudas, in December of 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The prestigious finalist group, which Prakash was a part of, included four other individuals who are each working continuously to shape the world like never before. Prakash’s HealthSetGo is a healthcare organization that supports the UN’s global sustainable development goals and is dedicated to improving the health and lives of children.

From 6th grade through college, she suffered weight-related bullying that eventually had a devastating impact on her emotional wellbeing and mental health. She finally decided to take charge of her life, and adopted a healthy lifestyle that not only led her into maintaining a healthy weight, and gaining self confidence, but also becoming a state-level weightlifter. Having brought about a positive change in her life, she now wanted to help others in leading a healthy life.

Speaking on the occasion Priya said, “Today, I encourage all schools to take steps to ensure that they are fostering a health promoting environment. Let’s give every child a chance of a healthier life.”

With a vision to empower parents, doctors, schools, and governments, Prakash founded HealthSetGo - a company that uses digital technology to make data-driven decisions to improve the health and lives of children. The company creates a ‘digital health report card’ with the help of artificial intelligence & data analytics that provides complete information about a child’s health aged 2 - 17 which helps in finding the diseases or other issues he or she might have. During health examination, doctors record the information in real time on HealthSetGo’s proprietary app and make it instantly shareable, thereby providing a single place for medical records to be stored.

HealthSetGo has also introduced ‘HealthSetGo CAREBox’, which contain health curriculums for specific age groups that help teachers in teaching children about hygiene and sanitation, physical health, mental well-being, and food and nutrition in a fun way with the help of activities. The aim of the CAREBox is to drive behavioral change in habit formation and enable kids to make healthy seeking choices.

Under her leadership, the organization, in a span of 4 years has become India's largest healthcare organization for schools which currently operates in over 77+ cities across the country, impacting 250,000 students and parents. Prakash has decided to use the prize money provided by Cisco to expand access to healthcare services, and ensure that they reach those who need health support the most to continue creating a sustainable intervention.

