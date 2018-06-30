Football world cup 2018

Health officials injured after vendors attack team testing milk in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

India Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 15:24:05 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A mob attacked a team of health officials, which had collected milk samples from local vendors to test for purity, in Muzaffarnagar's Naya Gaon village, the police said on Saturday.

Representational image. PTI

The mob attacked the health department team on Friday and destroyed the samples it had collected from two milk vendors Santar Pal and Amar Pal, the police said.

According to health officer Vineet Kumar, who led the team to Naya Gaon, both the milk vendors opposed the sampling.

The two vendors and their supporters attacked the health officials and destroyed the samples that the team had collected, he said.

The officials sustained minor injuries in the attack, the police said.

Twenty people have been booked in the case, and Santar Pal and Amar Pal have been arrested, they said.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 15:24 PM

