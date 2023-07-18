'He is a big failure': Jitan Ram Manjhi amid talks of Nitish Kumar being made convernor of united front

Amid reports of Nitish Kumar being made the convenor of the united front against the BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday hit out at the Bihar Chief Minister calling him a “big failure” and hoped that some wisdom prevails in the rival camp.

Talking to ANI news agency on Tuesday, Manjhi said,”…In his homeland, Nitish Kumar has proven to be a great failure – be it corruption, development, wastage of reserves, exploitation of the poor in the social sector…He is a big failure. If he is made the convener, I would pray for some wisdom to them.”

Manjhi on 14 June had squarely blamed Nitish Kumar for his son Santosh Suman’s exit from the Bihar cabinet, following which the state’s ruling Mahagathbandhan slammed its doors on his party.

Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to decide on the contours of the front that will take on the BJP next year. The formal talks will take place today from 11 am to 4 pm.

According to an NDTV report, citing sources, there is a chance that Sonia Gandhi – who was the chairperson of UPA – will be named the president of the United Front, and Nitish Kumar the Convenor.

Sources said all parties have been asked to suggest the name of the front, which should have the word “India” in it. The tag line will be “United we stand”. Suggestions have also been sought for the Common Minimum Programme, added the report.

Sources said the parties will issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping on Tuesday.

They will also announce two sub-committees one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions.

The sources said the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was discussed on Monday and further talks would take place on Tuesday.

Discussions on state-wise seat-sharing and ironing out differences among regional outfits are on the agenda, they said, adding the issue of Manipur was discussed and the need for sending an all-party delegation to the violence-hit state stressed upon.

With inputs from agencies