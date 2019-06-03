HD Kumaraswamy urges Narendra Modi to recommend late Siddaganga Mutt seer’s name for Bharat Ratna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recommend the name of Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganaga mutt for 'Bharat Ratna' posthumously.

Shivakumara Swamiji, the 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Mutt, known as the 'Walking God', died on 21 January this year after prolonged illness. In a letter to Modi, Kumaraswamy said Swami ji's service to the people deserves recognition at the highest level through the award of Bharat Ratna.

Several memoranda have been received from political parties and civilians, institutions and associations, for conferring the 'Bharat Ratna' on the seer, he said and urged the prime minister to recommend the seer's name for the country's highest civilian honour posthumously.

The seer was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, as he accepted all irrespective of their religion or castes.

Listing his contributions, Kumaraswamy said the Shree Siddaganga Education Society, set up by the late Swamiji, has established more than 130 educational institutions, mostly in rural and semi-urban areas.

"These institutions are providing education ranging from Sanskrit studies to engineering and technology, thus making rich contribution to the educational development of the people," he said.

Shree Siddaganga Math also hosts more than 9,000 children who are provided free food, shelter and education, the chief minister added.