HD Kumaraswamy says no one can touch him till 2019 polls, reiterates Karnataka govt's commitment to farm loan waiver

Bengaluru: As questions over the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lingered, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said no one can touch him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.

"This coalition government will function with stability," he said. "I know no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha elections are over. Until then, no one can do anything to me."

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on making decisions for the benefit of the state. The chief minister said he would not waste his time and immerse himself in work as it was important that the state progresses in all spheres.

"So in the opportunity I have, rather than going into what others have done, what I have done will be my message. In doing this, the environment is also in my favour (with good rain)," he added.

Kumaraswamy's comments come even as his government is facing the birth pangs of coalition politics, following the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the cabinet expansion.

As the 12 May Assembly polls in Karnataka threw up a hung Assembly, the Congress and JD(S), who had bitterly fought each other, joined hands to form a post-poll alliance to keep out the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party.

The chief minister also reiterated that he was committed to waiving farm loans and would announce it shortly. "Dear farmers, Let there be no confusion on farm loan waiver," he said in a tweet on his official twitter handle @CMofKarnataka. "I am fully committed to the loan waiver. I want to ensure that it is done scientifically and benefits maximum number of farmers. I am working on the the modalities and will announce it shortly."

Rubbishing reports that questioned his commitment on farm loan waiver, Kumaraswamy said he would "not escape" from his commitment.

On 30 May, as Opposition parties and farmers' bodies stepped up pressure on him to fulfil his pre-poll promise, he had said that the government would arrive at a decision to implement a two-phase scheme for farm loan waiver within 15 days. The chief minister also hinted that the first budget of the coalition government is likely to be presented in the first week of July, even as he hit out at detractors who were

questioning the need for the full term budget now.

"Probably during the first week of July, we have plans to present the state budget," he said. "A few people are asking why the budget has to be

presented as this is a coalition government, and it has already been presented (by the previous Congress government). Some are advising it would be enough to present a supplementary budget...Some people are worried that Kumaraswamy will get a name if he presents the

budget."

After a strong bargain with the Congress, Kumaraswamy retained the key finance portfolio.