HD Kumaraswamy requests Goa to lift ban on import of fish, says Karnataka will ensure traders comply with FDA regulations

Panaji: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in a letter to his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar, has asked that the ban on import of fish into Goa be lifted.

The Goa government on 10 November announced a ban on import of fish into the state for six months against the backdrop of a scare that formalin, a potential cancer-causing chemical, was being used to preserved fish.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Friday confirmed that the state government had received Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's letter dated 27 November. "It is requested that this blanket ban may be withdrawn and fish trading between Karnataka and Goa and other states passing through Goa may be allowed," the Karnataka CM has written in the letter.

Kumaraswamy's letter stated that Karnataka will ensure fish traders comply with the Food and Drug Administration regulations. "The process is already initiated in the three coastal districts. Fish transporters and merchants of Karnataka have been instructed to obtain the required certificate from the concerned department," Kumaraswamy has said in the letter.

"The fish traders are requesting some time to comply with the requirements put forward by Goa," the letter said. When contacted, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said fish will not be imported into the state till systems are in place.

"We have received the letter sent by the Karnataka chief minister. We are working to ensure that all the systems are in place. This is not a ban, we are only asking for compliances," Rane said.

"We are working on how we can help smaller traders and fishermen from Maharashtra and Karnataka," he added. He said the ban cannot be suspended and a solution

needs to be found for the issue.