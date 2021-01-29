HCL Technologies to organise virtual recruitment drive on 12, 13 Feb in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Dubbed as a 'mega' drive, the company is offering 1,000 job opportunities for both freshers and experience professionals at its campus at Gannavaram

The HCL Technologies is organising a two-day virtual mega recruitment drive in Vijayawada on 12 and 13 February. The company is offering 1,000 job opportunities for both freshers and experience professionals at its campus at Gannavaram.

HCL Corporate vice-president and programme director Srimathi Shivashankar said that the Gannavaram Global IT Development Centre has been functional with 1,500 employees since February 2020.

Reports said that the centre, spread across 30 acres of land, was envisaged as part of Andhra Pradesh's drive to create new IT hubs in the state.

Candidates who have just passed graduation and those who have two to eight years experience in key technologies like Java, chip designing, .Net, Azure, SAP, Python and others are eligible to apply.

According to Srimathi, TechBee candidates who have completed intermediate with over 65 percent aggregate can apply for a one-year training programme under HCL's early career programme, following which a job in entry-level would be offered, The Hindu reported.

Srimathi added that HCL also supports higher education of TechBee scholars through its tie-ups with BITS Pilani or SASTRA University.

According to Srimathi, the drive aims at reaching out to professionals and freshers from the region and encourages them to come back home with exciting careers in engineering services.