HBSE Result 2018: 10th, 12th compartment results released; check at bseh.org.in, Indiaresults.com

The HBSE 12th and 10th compartment or repair examination results have been released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE or BSEH) on the official results website of the Board; www.bseh.org.in. The results can also be accessed from the official partner website, indiaresults.com.

The HBSE or BSEH had earlier declared the HBSE Class 12 results 2018 for the annual examination on 18 May while the HBSE Class 10 results were released on 21 May.

How to check your BSEH compartment results:

- Go to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

- Click on the "Sr/Sr Sec Exam Results July 2018" link given on the homepage

- A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.com

- Click on either Class 10 (Secondary) or Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results

- Either enter your examination roll number or name

- Submit the details and check your results, save for further reference

According to Times Now, the pass percentage for compartment examination of Class 10 is 47.40 percent. Around 20,562 candidates had appeared for the compartment examination. As for Class 12, 58,693 students had appeared for the examination. The pass percentage is 49 percent.