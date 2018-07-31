You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

HBSE Result 2018: 10th, 12th compartment results released; check at bseh.org.in, Indiaresults.com

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 11:07:52 IST

The HBSE 12th and 10th compartment or repair examination results have been released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE or BSEH) on the official results website of the Board; www.bseh.org.in. The results can also be accessed from the official partner website, indiaresults.com.

The HBSE or BSEH had earlier declared the HBSE Class 12 results 2018 for the annual examination on 18 May while the HBSE Class 10 results were released on 21 May.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

How to check your BSEH compartment results:

- Go to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

- Click on the "Sr/Sr Sec Exam Results July 2018" link given on the homepage

- A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.com

- Click on either Class 10 (Secondary) or Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results

- Either enter your examination roll number or name

- Submit the details and check your results, save for further reference

According to Times Now, the pass percentage for compartment examination of Class 10 is 47.40 percent. Around 20,562 candidates had appeared for the compartment examination. As for Class 12, 58,693 students had appeared for the examination. The pass percentage is 49 percent.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 11:07 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores