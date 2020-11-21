HBSE Compartment Exam Result 2020 declared; 32.97% students pass in Class 10 exams, 47.89% in Class 12
The candidates who appeared for the compartment examination of Haryana board, can check their results on the official website of the board bseh.org.in
The Board of School Education Haryana on Friday released the HBSE Compartment Result/HBSE 10th Result/HBSE 12th Result.
The candidates who appeared for the BSEH supplementary examination, can check their results on the official website of the board bseh.org.in.
Board Secretary Rajeev Prasad said that the pass percentage of the Secondary Supplementary Examination was 32.97 percent.
He said 33,819 candidates had appeared in the supplementary examination, of which 10,939 passed while 19,734 candidates received compartment.
Around 19,622 students participated in the exam, out of which 7,018 boys passed, with a pass percentage of 35.7 and out of 13,558 girls, 3,921 passed with a pass percentage of 28.92.
In the Senior Secondary supplementary examination, 47.89 percent students passed, of which 12,687 boys passed with a passing percentage of 48.20 and 11,234 girls appeared for the examination out of which 5298 passed, their pass percentage was 47.16.
The Secondary and Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination (compartment/partical mark improvement/additional subject) was to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana in the month of July. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this examination was not conducted then, and postponed to 26 and 27 October.
Here's how to check the result:
Step 1: Go to the official website and look for the link 'Secondary/Sr Secondary Examination Oct 2020'
Step 2: Once you have found the link, click on it
Step 3: Enter you Roll Number
Step 4: Click on the Search Result button
Step 5: The HBSE Result will be shown on the screen
