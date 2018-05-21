HBSE Class 10th Result 2018: Haryana Board class 10 results declared on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the HBSE Class 10 board examinations results today. The HBSE 10th Result 2018 or the HBSE Result 2018 is now avaialble on the official website bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Result 2018 is also be available on examresults.net and haryana.indiaresults.com. Students can also check their result via SMS by sending a text message — RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

According to News18, over 5 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 Examination 2018, which was conducted in the month of March for the academic year 2017-18.

Students have also been advised to keep their relevant candidate information, including roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

Steps to check HBSE Result 2018 or HBSE Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official website bseh.org.in

- Look for the tab which says HBSE Result 2018, HBSE 10th Result 2018

- Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2018, Haryana 10th Result 2018,

- Enter your roll number, and other required information

- Download the Haryana 10th Result 2018 for future reference