HBSE Class 10 result 2020: Haryana Board likely to release matriculation results this week; to check, visit bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) is expected to release the results for Class 10 state board examination soon. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website bseh.org.in .

As per reports, the HBSE is likely to release the results this week. Students need to submit details such as roll number and registration number to be able to view their results. There is no official confirmation about the date of the results yet, this article will be updated to reflect the official notification, one it is delivered.

Times Now reported that the result date for HBSE 10th Board exams has not yet been confirmed by officials. According to them, the board had earlier stated that it was in the process of completing and finalising the results.

Following the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown, Haryana was one of the first few states to start evaluation process from home.

According to Dainik Jagran, students need to score at least 33 per cent in both theory and practical papers to pass the HBSE Class 10 exam. The report adds that 1 per cent grace marks can also be awarded to the students if they fail in any paper.