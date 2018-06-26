HBSE Class 10 board examinations: All students of Government Girls Secondary School in Hisar fail exam

Not a single student of the Government Girls Secondary School in Kabrel village of Haryana’s Hisar district has been able to clear the Class 10 examination.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducted the Class 10 board exam from 8 to 31 March 2018.

According to India Today, the HBSE, Bhiwani released the result on 21 May, in which all 24 girls did not manage to pass.

The officials of the education department said that it was the only school in the district which performed poorly.

The villagers of Kabrel held the state government and education department responsible for the poor performance of the school, reported Financial Express.

A villager has been quoted in a PTI report saying, “While on the one hand, the government is laying so much emphasis on the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme, on the other hand authorities have done nothing to solve the problem of shortage of staff in the school.”

As per the reports, the village panchayat had met the district administration several times demanding more number of teachers in the school but the administration turned a deaf ear.

Sarpanch of the village Dharam Singh said during the last academic session, the school had no teachers assigned for Sanskrit, Hindi, Science and Mathematics.

"The girl students complained a number of times about the shortage of staff," Dharam Singh added.

The village head claimed to have met concerned officers, making them aware about the issue but his efforts were again neglected.

Another villager was quoted as saying, “There is no teacher for various subjects in the school for the last four years.”

A teacher of the school said that the post for headmaster has been vacant for four years.

“Out of the 24 girls who failed to clear the exam, 15 have taken re-admission in the school,” said the sarpanch.

The Financial Express reported that a similar incident happened in Deeghot Senior Secondary School in Palwal where all the 51 students who appeared for the exam in 2018 have failed.

The Palwal District Education Department had asked the authorities to begin a probe and also ordered a strict action against teachers of the school.