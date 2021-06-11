Students who are not satisfied with their results can take up the examination later when the Board conducts the exam

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the Class 10 result today, 11 June on and the link will be active soon on the official website - bseh.org.in. Provisional marksheets can also be obtained from the official website.

According to HBSE, 100 percent students cleared the Class 10 assessment, which was conducted as the exams to be held between 22 April and 12 May were cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The result was prepared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students.

Steps to check BSEH Class 10 Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link designated for exam results

Step 3: On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

Step 5: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021

If students cannot access the official website, scores can be checked on alternative websites such as indiaresult.com and examresults.net. Students can also get the result on phone via SMS by typing Result HB10 followed by their roll number and sending it to 56263.

The HBSE mobile application will also be hosting the Haryana Class 10 exam results.

Of the total of 3,18,373 students who had registered for Class 10 board exams, all students have been declared as passed.

The Class 10 examination held in 2020 saw 64.59 percent students clearing it. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27, said an official statement. Rishita, from Hisar district, has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam by securing 100 percent marks.

Assessment criteria; no topper list this year

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad have said, “A total of 20 marks each were given on the basis of the student's performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory. This time, there will be no topper in class 10 results for the first time since Class 10 board exams started under Haryana board since 1970."

Students who are not satisfied with their results can take up the examination later when the Board will conduct the exam.

Class 12 exams in the state were also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that came shortly after CBSE took the same decision.