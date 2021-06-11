HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: Class 10 result to be out soon; check at bseh.org.in
The result that will be declared today will be based on internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is slated to release the Class 10 result today, 11 June around 2.30 pm, as per reports. Once declared, students will be able to check scores on the official website - bseh.org.in.
The Class 10 examination, to be conducted between 22 April and 12 May, was cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.
Steps to check BSEH Class 10 Result 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the link designated for exam results
Step 3: On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu
Step 4: Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number
Step 5: Select the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021
Assessment criteria
The result that will be declared today will be based on the internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students.
A total of 3,18,373 students had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students.
Alternative websites to check result
The HBSE Class 10th result can also be viewed on alternative websites such as indiaresult.com and examresults.net.
Last year's Class 10 exam results
The Class 10 examination held in 2020 saw 64.59 percent students clearing it. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27, said an official statement.
